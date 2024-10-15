Animal Samaritans begins renovations on Thousand Palms clinic

Animal Samaritans has started the long-awaited renovation of its Thousand Palms clinic. Construction is underway.

A temporary location in Palm Desert is now open offering veterinary services while the remodel is underway.

The $1.4 million renovations kick off phase one of its "Capital Campaign."

Once completed in 2025, the new 40,000-square-foot clinic will provide additional exam rooms, surgical and recovery space, and dedicated isolation rooms for disease control.

"Even though we're renovating and our Thousand Palms Clinic is closed, we're still open seven days a week at both our Indio location and temporary location in Palm Desert," said Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans. "I'm really pleased at the progress that's happening, it's quite a transformation and we look forward to the completion of our Phase One renovations at the clinic around March of next year."

The temporary clinic location is located on Flora Road in Palm Desert.

For more information on Animal Samaritans, visit https://animalsamaritans.org/