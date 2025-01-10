Valley doctors concerned over air quality as LA wildfire smoke travels

You don't have to live close to a wildfire to be affected by its smoke. With severe winds fanning the flames throughout Southern California, doctors are concerned about our air quality.

Wildfire smoke can irritate your eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

Doctors say it may contain all kinds of dangerous pollutants, including some that may cause cancer. The tiniest particles in smoke can travel deep into the lungs or even enter the bloodstream.

Conditions like these are not good for anyone.. but they're especially bad for people with heart disease, asthma, and respiratory conditions.

"If you have to leave, maybe wear a mask, consider seriously wearing a mask. And if you have worsening symptoms like breathing, coughing, tightness in the chest, eyes watering, sneezing a lot, call your doctor right away," said Dr. Zian Tannous, Medical Director of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Tannous also said, "If you smell or see anything, protect yourself. Make sure you have your medications on you. If you have any worsening of the symptoms, please seek help from your doctor."

You can watch an in-depth interview with Dr. Tannous at the top of the article.