Rep. Calvert had just flown out of airport shortly before tragic plane crash near Washington D.C.

Local congressman Ken Calvert was among those reacting to that deadly collision between an American Airlines plane and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington D.C.

He said he flew out of the same airport shortly before it happened.

Calvert told News Channel 3 that he often sees military helicopters flying in the area near the airport and that it's always been safely managed.

He also says it's still unclear exactly what caused the crash at this time -- but it appears the American Airlines flight was coming in on approach as it should have.

"It's just terrible, and the loss of life is horrible. My heart goes out to all the families and the people that were lost. Of course our military personnel also," Calvert said.

Calvert also says it's important to learn what led to the collision to prevent more incidents like this from happening.

