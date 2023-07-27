News Channel 3 named St. Jude’s ‘Dream Home TV Station of the Year’

Every year, News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital give away a beautiful home during the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

At the same time, you help us raise money to fight childhood cancer.

This year, thanks to the generosity of the Coachella Valley, News Channel 3 was named the St Jude Dream Home TV Station of the Year!

News Channel 3's executive producer Kylie Miller was on hand to accept the award in Memphis, TN

We've been collaborating with St. Jude for more than two decades. And just through the Dream Home Giveaway, we've helped raise more than $4.2 million.

Check Out: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

That money helps to make sure families, like Erielle's, never get a bill for anything, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"I'm grateful to have come here with my daughter to st jude and the experience has been awesome they saved my baby's life"

And it's not just treatment.

St. Jude is leading the way in how the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer -- and other life-threatening pediatric diseases.

We can't release a lot of details about next year's Dream Home, but we can tell you that it's going to be built in beautiful La Quinta! Sign-up below for updates.

Click Here to Make a Donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital