Resource officers to return to PSUSD high schools next week

School resource officers are anticipated to return to Palm Springs Unified School District campuses next week following the completion of a five-day training program, district officials said today.

School resource officers -- or SROs -- have not been in place in the PSUSD since the school year began in August due to contract negotiations between several police agencies and the district regarding the on-campus officers.

The PSUSD school board initially approved the new contracts for SROs to return to Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage high schools on Oct. 12, but amendments needed to be made for the Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs contracts.

Following approval of the two amended contracts during Tuesday's board meeting, PSUSD spokeswoman Joan Boiko said SROs are now anticipated to return to campuses starting next week following the completion of the National Association of School Resource Officers training program.

According to Boiko, the training covers topics such as developing relationships with students, understanding special needs students, social media and cybersecurity, crime prevention and sex trafficking.

Thursday's training session will be covering the topic of developing successful relations with diverse students.