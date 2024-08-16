College of the Desert Indio campus celebrates expansion

The College of the Desert Indio campus celebrated its expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony was an achievement for both College of the Desert and the city of Indio.

The public attending heard how the campus was enhanced with the new addition as well as what is in store through later improvement projects.

With an investment of about $75 million, students are able to enjoy new classrooms, student support services, a cafe and more.

The first day of school is August 26 for COD students.