Cal State San Bernardino opens fall 2025 applications

October is College Application Month! Cal State San Bernardino, including the Palm Desert campus, will open their fall 2025 applications starting Tuesday, Oct 1.

Due to the limited space, for impacted majors, interested students have the deadline to apply by Dec. 2. Early applications are strongly recommended.

Applicants for all other majors have until Dec. 16 to submit the required information.

For more information and to apply, visit the https://www.csusb.edu/admissions

Students who have questions about the CSUSB Palm Desert application can visit the website at http://www.csusb.edu/pdc or contact Mike Singer at msinger@csusb.edu or (760) 341-2883, ext.78107.