Advance sale for 2025 Stagecoach music festival kicks off on Friday

The advance sale for the 2025 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio will kick off this Friday, organizers announced.

Stagecoach will be held on April 25 through April 27, 2025, at the Empire Polo Club. The lineup has yet to be announced.

The 2024 edition of Stagecoach was sold.

Stagecoach 2025 Advance Sale kicks off this Friday, June 14 at 11am PT. We’re doublin’ down on the best party in town. 2024 sold out - get your 2025 passes early for just $99 down. Comment 🤠 below to receive a reminder when the advance sale begins. https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i pic.twitter.com/0LrAWeB8oD — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) June 10, 2024