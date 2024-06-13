Coachella & Stagecoach sold around 250K tickets for 2024 festivals, city reports

A total of 250,000 tickets were sold for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, according to attendance data provided to News Channel 3 by the city of Indio.

Goldenvoice, the parent company of the festivals, provides final ticket sale numbers to the city by June.

At full capacity, Coachella typically attracts an average of 125,000 visitors each day of the festival, according to the Los Angeles Times. This year, the city of Indio reported around 80,000 tickets were sold each weekend.

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach appeared to have a big year for attendance. While attendance numbers aren't typically released, according to Visit Greater Palm Springs, around 80,000 attendees were expected this year, which was easily surpassed in ticket sales.

Stagecoach sold 89,003 tickets, according to the city's report. The country music festival sold out in October.

The 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival was headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen.

2024 Festival Ticket Sales (Courtesy of City of Indio)

Coachella - Weekend 1 81,690 Coachella - Weekend 2 80,148 Stagecoach 89,003 Total 250,841

The city of Indio made a total $2,000,206.13 from the ticket sales of the three weekends. A city spokesperson told News Channel 3 that Indio receives $2.658 per ticket/per day this fiscal year.

Coachella and Stagecoach return to the Empire Polo Club in April.

Coachella will be held on April 11-13 and April 18-20. An advance sale for passes was hled in late April, it appears passes are still available. The lineup has yet to be announced, in the past it has come out in January.

For more information, visit https://coachella.com/

Stagecoach will be held on April 25-27. An advance sale for passes will take place at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, June 14. The lineup hasn't been released, in the past two years, that's been released in September.

For more information, visit https://www.stagecoachfestival.com/.

