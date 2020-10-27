I-Team goes in-depth on the ballot reading process in Riverside County

I-Team

The Riverside County Registrar’s office recently upgraded its elections tabulation equipment made by a company called Dominion.

Rebecca Spencer, Riverside County Registrar of Voters says the county upgraded its tabulation equipment in 2019. They have ten high-powered, Dominion scanning machines that can process ballots at the rate of 400 per minute.

The county is using these new ballot counting machines for the first time in a major election. They can count about 400 ballots per minute! Right now there are test ballots inside, to ensure accuracy ahead of counting. pic.twitter.com/nXhFXkedwX — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 22, 2020

Dominion election machines are now used in 41 of 58 counties in the State of California. Touting top of the line cyber safety and up-to-date software.

The machines are also used in the state of Georgia, which saw issues during the June primary after the high-tech voting equipment misfired. This caused many to walk away without voting due to long lines at voting places.

The voting machines used in Georgia are not being used in Riverside County. But, residents who vote here in person will be using Dominion touch screens

I-Team Reporter Karen Devine speaks with the Registrar about concerns regarding accuracy and how they are making sure every vote is counted securely.

“I’m very confident that the election results are accurate," Spencer told News Channel 3.

Watch the special I-Team report, Ballot Reading, airing Thursday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.