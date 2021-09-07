I-Team: Recall Confusion – Tonight at 6pm on News Channel 3

I-Team

California voters will soon decide whether to keep Governor Gavin Newsom or oust him from office in favor of one of 46 candidates on the recall ballot.

The high stakes recall election comes less than a year after the most scrutinized election in history that in Riverside County alone has been the subject of audits, a grand jury report, and an Executive Office After-Election Report.

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White will walk you through some of the findings from that last election in "Recall Confusion" on News Channel 3 LIve at 6 on Tuesday.

He talked with Riverside County Supervisor, Rebecca Spencer, who is already working to clear up what she's calling misinformation about this election.

Spencer says the scrutiny surrounds the last election shows that there's always room for improvement while at the same time proving that the election was run fairly.

A Riverside County Grand Jury found that there was NO voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Riverside County Executive Office also did an "After-Action Report" on the November 2020 election. Again, the report found issues while not finding fraud.

https://www.scribd.com/document/507385612/Riverside-County-After-Action-Report-on-the-2020-Election

One of the issues uncovered were problems with the original roll-out last year of the Where's My Ballot?

The app notified registered voters that their ballots were mailed on 9/10/20 and they should receive them within seven days. The notification was inaccurate because ballots didn't go into the mail until 10/5/20.

The system has been corrected and voters can track their ballots here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

The California Secretary of State's office reports zero cases of voter fraud stemming from last year's election out of nearly 18 million ballots cast. That could change because cases may remain under investigation.

Tuesday night, in I-Team Investigator John White's report "Recall Confusion," you'll also hear from both sides of the "yes" and "no" on the recall debate. Hear their concerns about voter turn-out and also whether they will accept the election results depending on the margin. That's Tuesday night on News Channel 3 Live at 6.