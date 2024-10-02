Skip to Content
Lucked-Up: In-depth on the fallout from the closure of Chuckawalla Valley State Prison

Published 7:13 PM

City and business leaders in Blythe are upset as they begin to deal with the consequences of their second largest employer being closed.

The state has removed all inmates from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison an is in the process of locking it up for good.

The move is already being felt by local businesses and schools with many families leaving town.  

Many employees have transferred and many families of inmates that had relocated to Blythe are also moving.

News Channel 3's John White will be taking an in-depth look at the fall-out from the closure of Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in his special report, "Locked Up," Thursday at 6:00 on News Channel 3.

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2.

