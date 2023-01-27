Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert.
The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that dispatch received a call of a juvenile with a handgun in the building at around 4:49 p.m.
Deputies arrived and evacuated the building as a precaution.
Deputies did locate a firearm in the building, the agency confirmed.
Two juveniles were detained. Authorities are allowing people back into the building.
