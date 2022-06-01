1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Rancho Mirage crash

One person is dead and 2 others are injured in a crash on Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage.

Both of the were taken to the hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

Cal Fire said it happened near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Dinah shore is closed going both directions from Los Alamos Road to Del Webb Way.

Cal Fire and the sheriff's department are on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.