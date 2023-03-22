On-course chat with PGA TOUR Champions player Rob Labritz ahead of inaugural Galleri Classic

The newest event on the Champions Tour is set to be played this week at the iconic Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

The Galleri Classic, bringing PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Coachella Valley for the first time since 1993, features 78 professionals in 54-hole tournament competition and vying for a $2.2 million purse and $330,000 winner’s prize.

Prior to first round play on Friday is the Pro-Am, which is Wednesday and Thursday.

Sports Director Blake Arthur had the chance to be on the course with one of the players, Rob Labritz, ahead of tournament play.

Walking down the 10th fairway of the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club

Labritz is a former golf professional turned professional golfer. He had a career-best performance last week at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, finishing T-4.

In addition to walking the course with Labritz, we also heard from former World No. 1 David Duval and World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen.

Our coverage of the Galleri Classic continues on Thursday as more players are expected to address the media.

Fred Couples – World Golf Hall of Famer; 1992 Masters champion; 14-time PGA TOUR Champions winner

Bernhard Langer – World Golf Hall of Famer; 1985 and 1993 Masters champion; 45-time PGA TOUR Champions winner

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.