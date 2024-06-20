Riverside County shelters offer free adoptions through “IndePETdence Days”

Starting today, June 20, the Riverside County Animal Services is launching "IndePETdence Days" to celebrate pet adoptions and free up kennel space for the annual Fourth of July impound explosion.

All pet adoptions are free during IndePETdence Days, which will continue through Saturday, June 22.

“Every shelter experiences a lot of stray impounds leading up to and immediately following the Fourth of July holiday,” said Board Chair Chuck Washington, Third District Supervisor. “This adoption event will not only help our shelter operations weather the influx of strays, but more importantly, give new homes and families to the homeless pets in our shelters.”

This marks a second public plea for adoptions in the recent months, following Memorial Day weekend's 10-10-10 adoption special, a one-day marathon session running 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. that resulted in more than 400 pets finding a home and leaving the shelter.

Riverside County Animal Services is setting the IndePETdence Days goal at 500 animals.

“The 10-10-10 Day was a huge success – and we’re optimistic IndePETdence Days will result in the same community support,” Director Erin Gettis said. “Our shelters are beyond capacity and the help is, once again, desperately needed.”

On average, more than 100 pets are impounded daily at county shelters during the work week. During the summer, that figure soars to more than 150 pets a day.

The number of animals getting adopted or returned to their families is not keeping pace with the impound figures. The daily intake figures are overwhelming almost every Southern California shelter, and each day difficult decisions become a reality.

Animal Services Deputy Director Jackie Schart encouraged families to show off their patriotic pride by doing something special for a four-legged friend.

“What can be more patriotic than granting a dog or cat their independence from a shelter?” said Schart, who oversees programs and operations. “We really hope families can make room in their home for a dog or cat, so we can have additional room for all the frightened pets that end up in our care when the Fourth of July holiday is over.”

IndePETdence Days hours will follow normal operating hours during the three days. Click here to view the hours for the county's shelters in Blythe, Jurupa Valley, San Jacinto and Thousand Palms.