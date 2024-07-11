Palm Springs Power to hold memorabilia auction on Cancer Awareness Night

The Palm Springs Power it to put on a Cancer Awareness Night presented by the Desi Strong Foundation at the Palm Springs Stadium on Saturday, July 13.

The Power will face the Inland Valley Bucs on Saturday in the series finale of a weekend series and a rematch of the 2023 CPCL championship series.

Gates will open at 6 PM and first pitch will take place at 7 PM.

The night will feature a silent auction of baseball merchandise and memorabilia. The auction will run through the middle of the 7th inning with the announcement of winners in the top of the 8th inning. All auction proceeds will be going towards the Desi Strong Foundation in Palm Desert, an organization dedicated to helping families dealing with pediatric cancer.

“The Desi Strong Foundation shines a light on pediatric cancer through awareness, patient and family support, and raising funds for a cure,” Vice President of Desi Strong Jessica Bowser said. “We provide assistance to local families fighting pediatric cancer as well as distribute Desi Strong Dolls to children fighting cancer. Lastly, we donate funds to pediatric cancer research. Until we achieve a cure, our efforts will ensure these families receive the comfort, relief, support and fun to help them in the ultimate fight against these diseases. Please join our foundations in the fight to cure pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses.”

Fans will also have a chance to sponsor a Desi Strong Doll for a child with cancer.

Auction items will include a 2024 Palm Springs Power team cancer awareness signed bat, a 2017 South Atlantic All Star game signed baseball, a signed baseball from Coachella Valley native and San Diego Padres Pitcher Jeremiah Estrada.

Estrada grew up in Indio and played baseball at Palm Desert High School. He was drafted in 2017 in the 6th round of the MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs and debuted for the big league Cubs in 2022.

Estrada currently plays for the San Diego Padres where he is having the best season of his career, setting an MLB expansion era record striking out 13 consecutive batters over three outings. He also holds an excellent 2.37 ERA in 33 innings pitched this year for the Friars.

The South Atlantic League All Star game was played in Columbia, SC at Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies- the Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The team signed ball includes signatures from current MLB talent such as the Cardinals’ JoJo Romero and the Mariners’ Seby Zavala.

General admission tickets are $10. Kids twelve years of age and under will receive free admission as part of Jack in the Box Family Night.

Tickets will be available on Saturday at the stadium box office.

To make a donation to the Desi Strong Foundation, visit their website here.

For more information on the game, visit palmspringspowerbaseball.com.