Coachella Valley Unified School District provides students with free meals over summer

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is working to provide students with free meals while they are away from school on summer break.

The school district's new Superintendent, Doctor Frances Esparza, was at the Mountain View Estates in Thermal today alongside Riverside County's Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez, with a school bus full of lunches to provide for the children.

"To feed them, to provide wifi, and to constantly help them socialize with each other I think is an amazing thing," said Dr. Edwin Gomez.

Doctor Frances Esparza commented on the school districts new efforts as well, "It gives them an opportunity to be on this bus with their iPad that we give them at the district and interact with their peers during summertime."

"Meals on the Bus" is offered at the Saint Anthony Mobile Home Park in Mecca, the Mountain View Estates in Thermal, and La Chicanita Market in Thermal from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. through Friday, July 26th.