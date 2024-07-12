Dozens of karate students to compete in Coachella Valley’s First Annual Para-Karate Tournament tomorrow

Dozens of local karate students with special needs are coming together to compete in the Coachella Valley's First Annual Para-Karate Tournament tomorrow.

The event will take place at Rancho Mirage High School gym, located at 31001 Rattler Road, Rancho Mirage, at 10 AM.

About 50 people with various disabilities- Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, visual disabilities, physical disabilities and intellectual disabilities- will be competing in the tournament.

Organizers say that most of the competitors are also students at the Seiden Kaiem Karate School in La Quinta, owned by Sensei Tamara Canedo, CEO & President of the non-profit organization Seiden-Juku.

The mission of Seiden-Juku is to use the art of karate to empower those with disabilities. Sensei Canedo wants to show others that karate can help harmonize their mind and body, build strength, security, and confidence.

"Anybody at a dojo opens doors to individual athletes," says Sensei Canedo. "Nobody is ever willing to open doors for individuals with disabilities and that's where we come in. We love being that difference."

The Mayor of the City of La Quinta, Linda Evans, is expected to attend the event and will be handing out the top ten inspirational awards.