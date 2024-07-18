Volunteers raise concerns about popular equestrian therapy program

For more than 40 years, Pegasus Therapeutic Riding of the Coachella Valley in Palm Desert has provided horse therapy programs to people with disabilities of all ages.

According to the non-profit organization's website, it has 12-14 therapy horses, over 175 volunteers, and over 200 active riders who visit the facility weekly. The facility solely relies on grant programs and private donations to operate and is governed by a Board of Directors.

A group of volunteers and former staff reached out to News Channel 3 about a number of concerns they have regarding how the Pegasus Board of Directors has been overseeing operations.

Some of the concerns are related to the safety of volunteers, riders, and horses, as well as other alleged inconsistencies by the Board.

