Road Construction on Highway 111 in Indio

Highway 111 will be under repair for street paving between Jefferson Street and Madison Street starting Monday, July 22.

Construction will be taking place from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. and will conclude in the early morning of Thursday, July 24th.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 111.

The contractor plans to grind down the top surface of the roadway and replace it with new asphalt.

They will also be making minor adjustments to utility covers in the roadway, replacing all traffic striping and roadway markings on the new asphalt surface.

Alternate routes are encouraged for the time being.