First-of-its-kind K9 training event held at Palm Springs International Airport

Roughly 30 support K9s from public safety agencies across the country trained at Palm Springs International Airport Tuesday morning.

The training event, coordinated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Guide Dogs of the Desert, and Garden Grove Police Department, was meant to help the dogs become familiarized with the airport environment.

The K9s got their first look at security terminals, walking through the jetways, going up and down escalators, and more. The TSA also helped the K9 handlers become familiar with airport security procedures when traveling with their K9 partners.

Overall, many of the handlers said the day's training was a success. The K9 support dogs themselves — thoroughly tired after a long day at work!