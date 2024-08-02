Thomas Jefferson Middle School to unveil upgraded state-of-the-art broadcast center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on August 20 to celebrate the completion of the newly upgraded broadcast center at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

The ceremony, presented by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the middle school at 10:00 A.M.

Funded predominantly by the Bianca Rae Foundation in partnership with the Desert Sands Educational Foundation, this project will provide students with a state-of-the-art facility to enhance their learning experience and foster a passion for journalism and storytelling.

Journalist and founder of the Bianca Rae Foundation, Bianca Rae, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I believe every child deserves the opportunity to reach their fullest potential. I also believe passion is one of the strongest undercurrents pulling a child toward success. I hope this state-of-the-art facility fosters a passion for sharing the important stories of the community in the next generation of storytellers."

The Desert Sands Educational Foundation views this project as an investment in the educational excellence of Desert Sands Unified School District students. "By providing access to modern equipment and resources, we aim to inspire and empower them to pursue their interests in media and journalism," said Francinni Zabata, director of the Desert Sands Educational Foundation.