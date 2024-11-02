Runners honor loved ones at 11th annual Run with Los Muertos celebration

A one of a kind Día de Los Muertos celebration.

Celebrating its 11th year, Run with Los Muertos is uniting dozens of community groups, teams, artists, musicians, runners and thousands of attendees for an event celebrating health, wellness, art, music and culture.

The block party in Old Town Coachella includes a procession, art walk, car show, 5k run, vendor village and live entertainment.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for an inside look at the festivities.