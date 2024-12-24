Busy holiday travel continues on Christmas Eve in the air and on the road

Travelers are continuing their journeys this holiday season, both on the road and in the air.

AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans traveling over 50 miles to their destinations for their year-end holiday travel. Of that group, nearly 8 million Americans are expected to travel by air.

An American Airlines technical outage resulted in the FAA issuing a temporary ground stop for all of the airline's planes.

At Palm Springs International Airport, some American Airlines departures and arrivals were delayed as of 11:20 a.m. according to PSP's Flight Status tracker. Most other aircraft were listed as running "On Time."

