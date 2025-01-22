Skip to Content
An inside look at how firefighters stage ahead of high winds, elevated fire danger

Firefighters are staying ready.

As dry, gusty weather continues to prompt Red Flag Warnings across Southern California, Noble Creek Park in Beaumont is the staging ground for hundreds of firefighters who are ready to attack any new wildfires in the area.

The park has been home to personnel fighting fires in the past, like the Line Fire last September and October.

What are conditions like for the firefighters who stay in this fire camp? And why was Beaumont chosen as the perfect place?

Stay with News Channel Three for an inside look on how these firefighters stay ready.

