Neighborhood Hero: Cathedral City Fire Department

This month, we’re honoring our local heroes—our firefighters—who risk everything in times of crisis.

As L.A. County begins to recover from one of the most destructive natural disasters in U.S. history, firefighters from across the nation have rallied together to assist, including several of our own from the valley.

The Cathedral City Fire Department deployed six of their finest to the front lines of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, and Fire Captain and Paramedic Vincent Salazar was among them.

“It’s a calling—something that we, as firefighters, always feel deep down. We’re here to help however we can. Being able to respond to a fire like this, knowing we’re making a difference... it means everything,” Vincent shared.

The Eaton Fire had already consumed over 14,000 acres and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 structures. Tragically, at least 17 lives have been lost.

For Vincent, who grew up in L.A. County, this fire hit deeply. Altadena was a place where he had made many childhood memories. To now see that area—so familiar, so cherished—reduced to ash is nothing short of humbling.

“I’ve been in this line of work for many years, but I’ve never seen devastation like this. It's hard to process,” Vincent reflected.

For the Cathedral City Fire Department, it was not just a mission—it was a personal sacrifice. Their team spent nearly three weeks away from their families, with Vincent spending more time apart from his wife and 3-year-old daughter than ever before.

“It’s tough. I know she’s growing up, and she’ll understand more as she gets older. But it was harder than I expected. You miss the little moments,” he said.

For Vincent and his team, this is what they trained for. This is why they do what they do—risking everything to help, to protect, and to make a difference. Especially when the fire is so close to home.