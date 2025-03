Community and family members honor the life of former Palm Springs high principal Ricky Wright. He meant a lot to many. Remembered as an educator, a father, and a beloved community member.

Wright dedicated fifteen years leading the school. He passed away on March 8, 2025 at the age of 75. He left an impact on education and the local community of the Coachella Valley.

