City Council to consider declaring Palm Springs a Safe City for reproductive freedom and access to abortion

The City of Palm Springs will consider adopting a resolution that would declare the City of Palm Springs a Safe City for reproductive freedom and access to abortion.

The resolution comes at the request of council member Christy Holstege.

The resolution will be considered at the next City Council meeting on Thursday, July 14.

According to a City Council Staff Report, there is no fiscal impact if the resolution is adopted.

The request to adopt the resolution comes following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ruled that there was a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Since the ruling, each state has the authority to ban or restrict abortions. Many states have already passed laws that would prohibit abortions at various stages of pregnancy.

The City Council Staff Report says in part, "Restricting abortions can have devastating impacts on disadvantaged communities that already have barriers to accessing healthcare. Restrictive laws that limit safe and legal abortions force individuals to endure unwanted pregnancies or seek dangerous alternative options."

Nearly half of all women live in areas where abortion access will likely become more restrictive

Color-coded map showing percent of female population by state



Stacker

39% of women live in a state with current restrictive legislation and 10% of women live where new laws are likely to be passed

Bar chart showing the likelihood of women living in a state with abortion restrictions



Stacker

57% of women live where there are at least two types of restrictions on abortion access

A chart showing the percent of women in the U.S. subject to one or multiple types of abortion restrictions



Stacker

6% of women will be subject to a near-total abortion ban

A bar chat showing the percent of women subject to different types of abortion restrictions