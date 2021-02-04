Pay It Forward recognizes a local church that just keeps on giving

National-World

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) — For more than a decade, a Davenport church has been serving up meals for people who are homeless.

Tom and Sandy Lagomarcino are heading up the efforts recently at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church. Usually, they’d serve up dinner at King’s Harvest shelter. But with COVID, they’re now making deliveries to a hotel, where King’s Harvest is putting people up and getting them off the streets.

Margot Hary, who nominated the church for the Pay It Forward Award, says volunteers all come together now to pack up about 80 meals, several times a month.

“(They) gather the food and bring it up here and make sure everyone has something to eat for the evening,” Hary says. “They’ve always done a lot, and I think this $300 will go a long way.”

For the Lagomarcinos, they say it’s not only a good experience for the people they’re serving but for the people doing the serving as well.

“Then if you get some people that get out of their comfort zone and start and get in a situation, and serve those people, and they realize that these people are good people. They’re beautiful people,” Tom says.

