Frito-Lay to make Cheetos for the first time in CT, add 120 new jobs

KILLINGLY, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Frito-Lay company in Killingly will expand its operations, the town announced on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the company is investing $235 million for the expansion, which is expected to create 120 new jobs.

“As we emerge from this [COVID-19] pandemic, we are seeing Connecticut companies of all sizes increase their workforce and expand operations,” Lamont said. “What is particularly significant is the fact that much of this growth is coming from companies like Frito-Lay that already have a presence here and know first-hand the benefits of doing business – and investing – in Connecticut.”

Frito-Lay’s Killingly site started in 1980 with 200 employees, and currently employs approximately 740 full-time associates at the site.

Through the project, Frito-Lay will expand its existing manufacturing facility and warehouse, as well as add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines. It will be the first time that Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.

“We have been a proud member of the Killingly community for more than 40 years and look forward to expanding our footprint and bringing more jobs,” said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain, PepsiCo Foods North America. “It’s only with the support of the teams at the local and state level that this project has been able to come to fruition. They are helping enable growth in this community which ultimately supports Frito-Lay’s goals, as well.”

The expansion is slated to begin in spring 2022 with an estimated completion time frame of second quarter 2024.

“We are very excited to celebrate Frito-Lay’s continued success and expansion,” said Killingly town manager Mary Calorio. “This is more than an investment in a building and equipment. This is an investment in people and their careers. We applaud Frito-Lay for its consistent dedication to the Killingly community and region.”

