New Jersey governor to announce timeline to end mask mandate in schools

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday a timeline to end the state’s school mask mandate next month, a sign of the continued decline in new Covid-19 cases as well as the country’s move toward a “new normal.”

Murphy first spoke to the New York Times about his planned announcement. The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.

The policy will allow students and school officials to be unmasked as of March, two years after the pandemic gripped the country and the region.

Murphy’s decision to end the school mask mandate reflects the shifting tide on mask politics two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November, Murphy narrowly won reelection in the blue state by winning 51% of the vote, a warning sign for his and other Democratic leaders’ commitments to mask and vaccine mandates, which the governor championed.

The Biden administration has not offered a plan or roadmap for how states should handle the transition out of the Covid-19 emergency into a greater sense of normalcy.

Masks have been shown to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in crowded indoor spaces. Still, they can be uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time and can hinder communication. In addition, although anyone can spread the virus to others, children and young people are at much lower risk of severe illness and death from the virus than older people — particularly if they have been vaccinated.

As of now, New Jersey does not require face masks in most outdoor and indoor settings, but masks are required in high-risk areas such as schools, hospitals, public transit, child care centers, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, according to the state.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools remain open for in-person instruction and that all students, staff, teachers and visitors wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

