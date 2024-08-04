2 killed in stabbing attack in Israeli city of Holon

By Dana Karni and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Two people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, medical officials have said.

The two killed were a 66-year-old woman and an “approximately 80-year-old man,” medical officials said. Two others were injured.

Police said the attacker was a West Bank resident and was “neutralized” at the scene. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

A large police presence is at the scene conducting “extensive searches with a helicopter and other means,” a police spokesperson added.

Israel’s Minister for State Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the site of the attack and repeated a call for Israelis to arm themselves.

“I share in the grief of the families and wish a full recovery to the wounded. Our war is not only against Iran, but here in the streets. This is exactly why we armed the people of Israel. More than 150,000 licenses for weapons in the last eight months,” he said, urging people to “carry a weapon, it saves lives.”

Palestinian militant groups celebrated the attack in Holon with the Popular Resistance Committees, an umbrella organisation of armed groups, and the Al-Qassam Brigades posting messages of support on their social media channels.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

