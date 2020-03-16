Here’s where and when to pick up free student meals during the coronavirus closure

News Headlines

Millions of California students are staying home from school to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here in the valley, our three local school districts are also closed for two weeks.

All three are still providing meals at off-site locations to help families during the closure.

FOR DESERT SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

DSUSD will be distributing “grab-and-go” cold meals Monday-Friday starting on March 16th at the locations listed below. All students will be offered free breakfast and lunch at the following locations between 10 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. each day:

DSUSD Grab and Go Meal Locations:

Franklin Elementary

Indio High

Jackson Elementary

Johnson Elementary

La Quinta High

Paige Middle

Palm Desert Charter Middle

Shadow Hills High

Van Buren Elementary

FOR PALM SPRINGS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

PSUSD will be distributing free breakfast and lunch meals for all PSUSD families Monday-Friday starting March 16th through April 3rd while schools are closed. Meals may be be picked up at most school site parking lots and will be distributed at all bus routes to those who would like to pick up meals there. Children do not have to be enrolled at PSUSD to receive a meal.

Click here for the detailed breakfast and lunch distribution routes and times.

FOR COACHELLA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

CVUSD plans to provide meals for students starting Tuesday March 17th. Breakfast will be served at certain school locations from 8-10 am and then lunch will be served from 12-2pm.

