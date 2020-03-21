Joshua Tree National Park closes roads and campgrounds

News Headlines

Officials at Joshua Tree National Park announced on Saturday that due to the Governor's Stay at Home order are the park is limiting services.

On their website the Park stated the following changes to services. All park roads are now closed to vehicles. Campgrounds are now closed and the park will not issue permits nor conduct on-site public or educational programs.

In a statement from the Park: The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Joshua Tree National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19.

The park remains open to bicycle and hiker access. Wilderness access using the Covington Flats Road as well as the entrances to Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon, and Long Canyon will remain open. Back country permits will not be required for the use of these areas and overnight back country camping is permitted.

Additionally, urban trail access at the Oasis of Mara, the California Riding and Hiking Trail, Rattlesnake Canyon, Eureka Peak and the High View Nature Trail as accessed via Black Rock campground will remain open to provide for healthy recreation opportunities.

Displaced car campers can take advantage of open camping areas on public lands adjacent to the park and managed by the Bureau of Land Management as well as local private RV parks.