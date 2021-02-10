How 2020 tax season might be different this year because of the pandemic

News Headlines

The IRS has delayed accepting returns for the 2020 tax season until February 12th, with the deadline expected to remain April 15th.

Many have questions on how their return will be impacted when it comes to unemployment, working from home, and stimulus payments.

The main recommendation is to start your taxes early and do them online.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more details tonight all new at 6 p.m. on what you should know as you file your taxes and what major differences you should look out for due to the pandemic.