CVUSD holding drive-through iPad exchange for students

Coachella Valley Unified School District is holding a drive-through iPad exchange for students Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

According to the district, families or students can come to the district office in Thermal from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. either day. They say it’s designed to be a safe, touchless drive-through process to keep both students and administrators safe.

The district has been working to safely help students trade in nearly 25,000 used Apple devices and receive a new Apple iPad.

Second Life Mac, a company that buys and refurbishes used Apple devices, is managing the Touchless Trade-in. The district says funds from the sale of devices to Second Life Mac, estimated to be $850,000-$1.2million, will be used to buy new tech devices.