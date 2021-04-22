Cal State and UC announce only fully vaccinated staff and students can return for on-campus learning

News Headlines

The California State University and University of California systems jointly announced today that they will both require all students and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The requirement, however, will not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

The universities' vaccination requirement will take effect upon that ``full approval'' occurring or the beginning of the fall semester, whichever is later.