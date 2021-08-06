Riverside County reports no new deaths this week from Coronavirus, while most other metrics rise

News Headlines

Riverside County on Thursday reported 1,226 new Coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, that brings the total number to 313,931 positive Coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. One of the positive trends we are seeing is that no new deaths have been reported this week, that number is holding at 4,667.

The County is still seeing rising hospitalization numbers, on Friday we are at 384 county wide that is 23 more patients than on Thursday, there were also 5 more patients in the ICU that number is now at 85.

On Wednesday, The Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for the week, with cases nearly double what the average cases are for the area. Over the past 7 days, there were 626 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley. This brings the total number of cases up to 52,107.

Indio: +129

Palm Springs: +109

Cathedral City: +77

Desert Hot Springs : +44

Palm Desert: +71

Rancho Mirage: +28

Coachella: +42

La Quinta: +68

Indian Wells: +1

The case rate has increased to 20.5

The positivity rate is now at 10.5%.

Riverside County reported an additional 16,795 residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours. This means there are now 2,449,120 residents who are partially or fully vaccinated in the county.