Acrisure Arena hosting job fairs throughout the valley the entire month of October

Acrisure Arena is opening its doors come late December.

The arena is set to host home games for the Coachella Valley Firebirds along with a diverse lineup of events. You can find more details on future concerts and events here.

The sporting and entertainment events coming to Thousand Palms are helping create more jobs for people throughout the valley.

Acrisure Arena is looking to hire 1,000 people to fill part-time positions.

The arena is looking to fill event staff from food vendors, suite attendants, ticket takers, bartenders and more.

Jobs fairs will be hosted throughout the valley for the entire month of October to help fill those positions.

You can find the full list of the seven jobs fairs here.

They'll be taking place throughout the month in several locations from Coachella to Indio.

