Supporting local restaurants as temperatures and prices rise

Sunday marked the last day of 'Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week.'

That event coming to a close as summer business slows and prices rise nationwide, but more restaurant deals are happening throughout the valley.

“I have actually gone to a restaurant for a restaurant week menu, it was more limited than I expected, but it was really good, it was great value for the restaurant," said Trio Restaurant owner, Tony Marchese.

'Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week' emulates a lifestyle local restaurant owners want to keep up. They want to continue to make customers happy when they go out to enjoy food and drinks in the valley for a reasonable price even as inflation rises.

“It has been slower this year, for us and for others as well. People complain about the prices, but there is nothing we can do, everything has gone up," said Marchese. "It's crazy you know, I was always the guy that never wanted to raise the price, but we have to. Meat has gone up, eggs, everything has gone up. I mean look in the grocery store, they have gone up in the grocery stores as well, so you know the restaurants are even worse.”

Though prices are high, restaurants are still the heart of many communities throughout the valley.

“They are places where people come together, you have celebrations, important moments, engagements, close business deals, it is really where life happens in our communities," said Davis Meyer with Visit Greater Palm Springs.

While we are all paying more for basic necessities at the grocery stores, restaurant owners in the area are continuing to provide promotions and incentives to enjoy the warmer days.

“We launched the 'Summer Eats Pass' on June 10th and that is just another great way for locals and visitors alike to find great deals at restaurants across the valley. We do a weekly $50 gift card drawing for one of our local restaurants," added Meyer.

“We are going to come up with a Summer prefix at Trio, like a $39 Summer prefix from 4-6 p.m. for the earlier diners. We brought back prime rib Sundays, although it is summer, people love prime rib. We have happy hour every day, so we are doing whatever we can to get the locals out this summer," said Marchese.