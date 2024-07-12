City of Coachella applies for federal EPA grant, working to combat climate change

The City of Coachella is taking steps toward launching more community improvement projects throughout the area.

The City is applying for a $20 million federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to the EPA, the program aims to support communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.

Funds will be used for projects to reduce pollution and address other climate-related challenges.

The City is hoping to add to a $10 million grant received in May for a planned resilience center on Peter Rabbit Lane.

“At that hub, we’re planning on having a commercial kitchen. We are going to have several beds. It’ll really serve our community and our residents in case of a natural disaster if there is anything going on," stated Mayor Pro Tem, Stephanie Virgen. "We know that after Storm Hilary that there was a need for a hub of this sort.”

On Monday, City staff will hold a public workshop from 3 PM to 5 PM to discuss ideas for how the money should be invested. The workshop will be held at the Coachella Library, located on Sixth Street.

Coachella residents are encouraged to be part of the conversation.