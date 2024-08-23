Deputies asking for public’s help in identifying Bermuda Dunes sexual assault suspect

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a Bermuda Dunes assault suspect who may be tied to two cases.

In a Sheriff's statement released late Thursday, investigators said a woman told deputies late Wednesday morning she had been sexually assaulted hours earlier in the area of Adams Street and Dune Lake Street in Bermuda Dunes between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

The statement said the victim did not know the suspect and described him as a heavy-set black male adult, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 5’ 08', wearing a black ski mask over his face.

The suspect description matched an earlier report deputies had taken along the 78000 block of Avenue 42 in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday at 2:56 a.m.

Deputies were called there for reports of a suspicious person who followed a woman to her apartment but was scared away when the woman screamed.

The Sheriff's Department said the suspect was wearing a mask and ran away through the apartment complex. A search of the area failed to locate any suspects.

Deputies obtained video surveillance from that incident with an image of the suspect and is requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Investigators in a statement said they believe the male described by the victims was the same suspect in both incidents. Anyone with information about this suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact Investigator Perez of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760–863–8447 or the Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951–776–1099.

Call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341–7867 if you wish to remain anonymous.