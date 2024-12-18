Update: Lawyer for Palm Springs Motorcycle Crash Victims Provides Update on Conditions

The lawyer representing victims of the Palm Springs motorcycle crash during the Festival of Lights Parade has released an updated list of injuries sustained by their clients. Stefano Formica, the attorney for the victims, confirmed last week that his firm is currently in the investigation phase of the legal process, with 12 clients, including one minor, now listed as victims of the crash.

The crash occurred on Dec. 7 when Officer Kenneth Merenda of the Palm Springs Police Department lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a crowd of festival goers. Merenda, suffered a severe hand injury, while 10 civilians were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Among the injured was a young girl whose step-father, Jaime Ruiz, spoke to News Channel 3 last week, urging support for the victims.

Police Chief Andy Mills acknowledged in several interviews, that the crash resulted from Officer Merenda losing control of his motorcycle. Mills confirmed that Merenda was performing a wheelie, which led to the accident. In response, Chief Mills announced the immediate grounding of the Palm Springs Motorcycle fleet and emphasized that no wheelies or pop clutch maneuvers would be allowed on police motorcycles in the future.

Updated List of Injuries

The victims of the crash sustained a wide range of injuries, with many requiring extensive medical care. The law firm representing the victims has released the following updated list of injuries:

4-year-old male child : Suffering from brain and spinal injuries, facial deformities, contusions, and wounds to both legs and arms. The young child is also experiencing significant psychological trauma.

: Suffering from brain and spinal injuries, facial deformities, contusions, and wounds to both legs and arms. The young child is also experiencing significant psychological trauma. 12-year-old female child : Sustaining brain injuries, torn ligaments and tendons in her lower leg, contusions, and wounds to both legs. Psychological trauma is also a significant concern for this young victim.

: Sustaining brain injuries, torn ligaments and tendons in her lower leg, contusions, and wounds to both legs. Psychological trauma is also a significant concern for this young victim. 13-year-old female child : Experiencing brain injuries, contusions to the upper right side of her body, torn ligaments and tendons in her lower leg, and psychological trauma.

: Experiencing brain injuries, contusions to the upper right side of her body, torn ligaments and tendons in her lower leg, and psychological trauma. 17-year-old female : Injuries to her ribs and abdomen, along with contusions and wounds to both legs. Psychological trauma is also reported.

: Injuries to her ribs and abdomen, along with contusions and wounds to both legs. Psychological trauma is also reported. 17-year-old female : Suffering from internal injuries, contusions, and wounds to both legs, along with psychological trauma.

: Suffering from internal injuries, contusions, and wounds to both legs, along with psychological trauma. Jessica (Mother of the 4-year-old): The child's mother, Jessica, sustained brain injuries, contusions, and wounds to both legs, as well as psychological trauma.

California Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into the crash which occured around 6pm during the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. The parade has historically attracted crowds in the tens of thousands. CHP is still requesting video and photos from the public of the crash.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 18 CHP tells News Channel 3, there's no update in their investigation as it's still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Palm Springs Police Department is conducting an internal review following the crash according to Chief Mills. As of Wednesday, Dec. 18 Chief Mills says there's no update in their investigation as they internal review continues. He says the police department's motorcycle fleet will remain grounded until that's complete. Chief Mills said Officer Merenda will not lose the hand that was injured in the accident, and as of Dec. 10 said he was still recovering in the hospital.

News Channel Three reached out to Palm Springs City officials and City Attorney Jeffrey Ballinger for any update on the investigations into the crash. We also asked if the city has been in contact with any legal group regarding the crash. As of Wednesday morning we have not received a response.