Gene Autry Trail reopened at the Wash due to critical injury crash

N Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash is back open after a major injury crash shut the road down for seven hours.

The head-on collision was reported at around 7:30 a.m.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department said one driver suffered major injuries while the other sustained moderate injuries.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.

Jeff Stahl

