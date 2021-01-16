Man arrested for carrying a gun during traffic stop in Coachella

Top Stories

A man is in jail, facing weapons charges after a traffic stop in Coachella.

We're told deputies pulled over 46-year-old Ezequiel Ortega Nava in the desert area north of Vista Del Norte and west of Dillon road, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.



Deputies say when they discovered Ortega Nava had a gun, he ran into an open field.



Deputies surrounded the area and eventually found and arrested Ortega Nava.



He was booked at the John Benoit detention center in Indio on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm, drug charges, and resisting arrest.