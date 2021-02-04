Indio police investigate deadly hit and run accident

Top Stories

Indio Police are on scene of a deadly traffic accident that has left one man dead. According to Indio Police Spokesperson Ben Guitron, the Indio Police Department was alerted around 4:40 Thursday morning that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, in the area of Monroe Street and Avenue 42. Cal Fire discovered the man at the accident scene deceased.

Guitron says the driver of the car that struck the man left the scene and they are currently looking for clues to what happened. They are also asking anyone that may have been in the area of Avenue 42 and Monroe Street between 4am and the time of the accident to call police, especially if you witnessed the accident or can provide any other information that may aid them in locating the driver.

The man killed has not been identified at this time. Police are asking people to avoid the area while the crash is investigated. This is a developing story check back for updates.