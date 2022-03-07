Local businesses preparing for influx of visitors for 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Tennis Paradise is back and thousands of fans from around the world will be in the valley for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. It's set to run from March 7-20.

Businesses near the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where the tournament is taking place, have been preparing for the surge in visitors. The challenges of labor and supply shortages have plagued many local businesses which have made it harder to keep up with demand.

Local businesses will likely be hit with more visitors than the last tournament.

The last BNP Paribas Open was in October 2021. The CEO of the BNP Paribas, USA, Jean-Yves Fillion estimated the special fall edition of the tournament brought about 200,000 fans. However, he said the spring tournament usually brings in 500,000 fans-- which is a big increase from the fall.

Coming up at 5 and 6 p.m., hear from local businesses and how they have been preparing for the influx in visitors.