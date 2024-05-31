Skip to Content
World’s largest UFO convention returns to Indian Wells

Published 5:19 AM

The 10th annual Contact in the Desert event is taking place in Indian Wells this weekend!\

It’s the largest UFO convention in the world, and thousands of people come to join the conversation.

The event is held at the Renaissance Esmerelda in Indian Wells, and it hosts over 70 of the world’s leading and most highly recognized UFO researchers.

UFOs aren’t the only topic to be discussed at Contact in the Desert. Scientists will also present their findings when it comes to AI, new space technologies,  ancient archeology and government disclosure. 

“If you don’t even know about this topic, you will learn about it here,” said Executive Producer Ron Janix.

They also host parties at night with live music. 

Contact in the Desert is selling day-passes for the first time. You can view ticket options here.

Allie Anthony

