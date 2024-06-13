California Highway Patrol, Indio, to host morning coffee with cops

California Highway Patrol officers invite community members to join them for an informal gathering to discuss area-wide issues, build connections, and indulge in coffee on Friday, June 14.

Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the Starbucks at 83945 Avenue 44, Indio, Calif., 92203. It will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

CHP Indio stated, "Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members ... The majority of contact law enforcement has with the public often happens during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building within the community."

The event is supported by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services with similar gatherings held nationwide.

For any questions or concerns, contact Officer Torres directly at (760) 772-5307.